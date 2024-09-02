Get Ready for the 77th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair!

The much-anticipated 77th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair is just around the corner, taking place from September 19th to 22nd, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland. This event, steeped in tradition and community spirit, is a celebration of our rural heritage and the vibrant culture of Southern Maryland. Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone at the fair!

What to Expect: A Sneak Peek at the Fair’s Highlights

Kick off the fair on Thursday, September 19th, with the Queen of Tolerance Coronation ceremony. This annual contest celebrates the poise, scholarship, and community involvement of young women from St. Mary’s County. The Queen and her court will reign over the fair, participating in various activities and events throughout the weekend.

The fair is a great opportunity to learn about agriculture and animal husbandry. From Thursday to Sunday, you can watch a variety of livestock shows, including cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits, and poultry. Don’t miss the 4-H livestock auction on Saturday, where you can support local youth by bidding on prize-winning animals.

Families will find plenty of fun activities for children of all ages. The carnival area will feature thrilling rides and classic fair games, while the Education Building will showcase impressive school exhibits from St. Mary’s County students. On Friday, all students get free admission until 5 p.m., making it the perfect day for school field trips or family outings.

There’s no shortage of entertainment at the St. Mary’s County Fair! Enjoy daily performances, including chainsaw sculptures, pig races, and a K-9 dog demonstration by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department. Don’t miss the jousting tournament on Saturday, a unique nod to Maryland’s state sport.

No fair experience is complete without indulging in delicious fair food. From classic funnel cakes and corn dogs to local specialties, the fair’s food vendors offer something to satisfy every craving. Be sure to stop by the Farm & Garden section to see award-winning produce, baked goods, and homemade preserves.

One of the main attractions of the fair is the Parade Day on Saturday, September 21st. Watch as local bands, community groups, and creative floats march through the fairgrounds, showcasing the spirit and diversity of St. Mary’s County. This event is a favorite for many and offers a great opportunity to see neighbors and friends.

The fair will host a variety of special events and competitions, including the antique tractor pull, horse shows, and a baby contest. Whether you’re a participant or a spectator, these events are a fantastic way to experience the community spirit of the fair. For those interested in arts and crafts, there will be numerous exhibits featuring local talents in painting, photography, and more.

Schedule of Events

Here’s a quick rundown of the daily events to help you plan your visit:

Thursday, September 19: Queen of Tolerance Coronation, mini horse pull, 4-H horse drill team demonstration.

Friday, September 20: School Day and 4-H Activities, chain saw sculptures, pig races, K-9 demonstration, mule jumping competition, light-weight horse pull.

Saturday, September 21: Parade Day, open class livestock show, 4-H livestock auction, blown glass demonstrations, pig races, jousting tournament, heavyweight horse pull.

Sunday, September 22: Family Day, baby contest, gospel music concert, horse show, carnival “ride all day” ticket offer, antique tractor pull, spinning and weaving demonstrations.

Admission and Location

The fairground is located on State Route 5, two miles south of Leonardtown, MD. Admission fees are as follows:

Adults: $10 per day

Children 6 to 12: $1 per day

Children under 6: Free

Season Pass: $25 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 12

Join the Fun and Celebrate Our Community!

The St. Mary’s County Fair is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of our community’s heritage, culture, and spirit. With so many activities, exhibits, and events to enjoy, there’s no better way to spend a September weekend. Mark your calendars, gather your family and friends, and get ready to create lasting memories at the 77th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair!

For more information, visit the official fair website at www.smcfair.somd.com or contact the fair office at 301-475-2256.

Come out and experience the best of St. Mary’s County – see you at the fair!

Decorated Wagon Contest: On Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m., the Decorated Wagon Contest will be held in the Arts & Crafts Building. This fun and creative event invites families to decorate a child’s wagon and showcase it in a friendly competition. Prizes include trophies and passes to local attractions.

4-H Cake Auction: Happening on Friday, September 20, at 6:30 p.m., the 4-H Cake Auction offers a chance to bid on delicious homemade cakes while supporting local youth. This event takes place in the Show Arena and is open to everyone interested in baking and bidding.

Broadway’s Blooming: A Flower Show: Running throughout the fair, the St. Mary’s County Garden Club presents “Broadway’s Blooming,” a themed flower show celebrating classic Broadway musicals. From “Peter Pan” to “Mary Poppins,” each class offers a unique floral interpretation of beloved shows. This exhibit will be available for viewing in the Arts & Crafts Building.

Antique Tractor Pull: A favorite among fairgoers, the Antique Tractor Pull returns on Sunday, September 22, showcasing vintage tractors in a competition of strength and power. This event is a must-see for tractor enthusiasts and a tribute to the fair’s agricultural roots.

Spinning and Weaving Demonstrations: On Sunday, September 22, visitors can enjoy spinning and weaving demonstrations at the Farm Museum. These hands-on exhibits provide a glimpse into traditional craft techniques and offer a chance to learn from skilled artisans.

4-H Visual Presentation Contest: Held on Sunday, September 22, at 1 p.m. in the 4-H Building, the Visual Presentation Contest highlights the public speaking and presentation skills of 4-H members, showcasing their talents and community involvement.

Horticulture Identification Contest: On Friday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m., put your plant knowledge to the test at the Horticulture Identification Contest in the 4-H Building. Participants will be challenged to identify various plants and flowers, demonstrating their horticultural expertise.

Rabbit Showmanship Contest: Join us on Saturday, September 21, at 1:00 p.m. in the 4-H Building for the 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Contest. This event showcases the skills and knowledge of young rabbit handlers, who will demonstrate their ability to present and care for their rabbits.

Open Dairy & Meat Goat Breeding Show: Taking place on Sunday, September 22, this event is perfect for those interested in goat breeding. The show includes both dairy and meat goat breeds and is an excellent opportunity to see some of the finest specimens in the region.

4-H Alumni/Adult Showmanship Contest: Also on Sunday, following the Open Dairy & Meat Goat Breeding Show, 4-H alumni and adults can participate in a special showmanship contest. This event brings together community members of all ages to celebrate their passion for livestock and agriculture.

Educational Exhibits at the University of Maryland Extension Building: Throughout the fair, visitors can explore the University of Maryland Extension building, featuring educational exhibits on agriculture, horticulture, and more. Discover local farming practices, sustainable agriculture, and learn how the University supports our community’s agricultural heritage.

Southern Maryland Decorative Painters and Wood Carvers: Located in the Arts & Crafts Building, these demonstrations highlight the artistic talents of Southern Maryland residents. Watch as local artisans demonstrate their painting and wood carving skills, creating beautiful works of art live.

These events and activities ensure that there’s something for everyone at the 77th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair. With a packed schedule of contests, shows, and demonstrations, visitors are sure to have an enjoyable and enriching experience at this cherished community event.