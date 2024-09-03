The Alarming Rise of Roadway Deaths in Southern Maryland

As we move through 2024, Southern Maryland is facing a troubling increase in deadly accidents on our roads. This past Labor Day weekend, instead of being a time for family and fun, sadly added to the growing number of fatalities. Multiple people died in crashes over the holiday, showing how important it is to push for better road safety and stricter enforcement of traffic laws, especially during busy times like holidays.

In just the first eight months of this year, 40 people have lost their lives on our roads. This means, on average, one person dies every six days in Southern Maryland. If things keep going this way, we could see up to 20 more deaths by the end of the year, bringing the total to around 60. That’s a lot more than last year, when 45 people died on our roads.

Breakdown of Fatalities by County

Every county in Southern Maryland has seen more deaths this year:

Calvert County: Last year, 10 people died in crashes. So far in 2024, there have already been 9 deaths, nearly as many as all of last year, and we still have four months to go. This rise suggests that Calvert might end up with more deaths than last year, showing a clear need for better safety measures.

Last year, 10 people died in crashes. So far in 2024, there have already been 9 deaths, nearly as many as all of last year, and we still have four months to go. This rise suggests that Calvert might end up with more deaths than last year, showing a clear need for better safety measures. Charles County: This county has seen a particularly worrying number of accidents. With 21 deaths in 2023, Charles County has already reported 20 deaths by September 2, 2024. If this keeps up, it will surpass last year’s total, which is a serious concern for everyone living and driving in the area.

This county has seen a particularly worrying number of accidents. With 21 deaths in 2023, Charles County has already reported 20 deaths by September 2, 2024. If this keeps up, it will surpass last year’s total, which is a serious concern for everyone living and driving in the area. St. Mary’s County: Last year, there were 14 fatalities. So far in 2024, there have been 11 deaths. If this trend continues, St. Mary’s could also end up matching or exceeding last year’s numbers, reflecting a bigger problem of more roadway deaths across the region.

Which County is the Most Dangerous?

To find out which county is the most dangerous to drive in, we looked at the number of deaths and the population size. By figuring out the fatality rate per 100,000 residents, we can see where the risk is highest:

Calvert County: With about 92,000 people and 9 deaths, the rate is 9.78 deaths per 100,000 residents.

With about 92,000 people and 9 deaths, the rate is 9.78 deaths per 100,000 residents. Charles County: With around 166,000 residents and 20 deaths, the rate jumps to 12.05 deaths per 100,000 residents, making it the most dangerous county for road fatalities in Southern Maryland.

With around 166,000 residents and 20 deaths, the rate jumps to 12.05 deaths per 100,000 residents, making it the most dangerous county for road fatalities in Southern Maryland. St. Mary’s County: With 113,000 residents and 11 deaths, the rate is 9.73 deaths per 100,000 residents, similar to Calvert but lower than Charles County.

These numbers show that Charles County is currently the most dangerous place to drive in Southern Maryland, with a higher rate of fatal accidents than Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

As we look ahead to the rest of 2024, it’s crucial for everyone—whether you’re a driver, pedestrian, or cyclist—to be more cautious and aware on the roads. Every death is a tragedy, representing a person whose life was cut short and a family left grieving. By working together, supporting stricter safety rules, and encouraging safe driving habits, we can help prevent more tragedies and make our roads safer for everyone. Now is the time to act—let’s make a commitment to protect our community and prevent further loss of life.

