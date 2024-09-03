No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Clements, Cause Remains Under Investigation

On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 7:18 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Hughesville, and Mechanicsville responded to the 24000 block of Long Road in Clements, for the reported residential structure fire.

Dispatchers advised the first 911 call was the home owner/resident reporting smoke coming from the residence with all occupants being evacuated, a second 911 caller reported fire showing from the house.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with smoke showing from the second floor.

Firefighters made entry into the residence to find fire throughout the second floor. The fire was placed under control in under 30 minutes with crews operating on the scene for over 3 hours.

SMECO, The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate with no injuries being reported.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

