Join us for the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Fall Carnival!

Mark your calendars for a fantastic family event! The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is thrilled to host our annual Fall Carnival from September 13th to 15th, 2024. This exciting event is perfect for families and children, featuring a variety of rides, games, delicious food, and great prizes!

Event Details:

Dates & Times:

– Friday, September 13th: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

– Saturday, September 14th: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

– Sunday, September 15th: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Activities:

– Enjoy rides and games specifically designed for smaller children.

– Delight in classic carnival food and snacks!

– Participate in a Free Kids’ Bicycle Raffle held each night. Make sure to enter for your chance to win a new bike!

Pricing:

– $10 Arm Bands are available for purchase, allowing your child to enjoy unlimited rides throughout the evening.

Come out and join us for a fun-filled family evening under the stars. This event is a wonderful opportunity to support your local volunteer fire department while making unforgettable memories with your loved ones. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, visit our website at HVFD7.com

Let’s make this Fall Carnival one to remember!