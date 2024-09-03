Robert “Bob” Allen Padgett, Sr., 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 21, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Bob was born on June 8, 1945, to Lawrence and Margaret Padgett in Maryland.

Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years, he was honorably discharged in 1967. He later worked in law enforcement as a Police Officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, District of Columbia, Prince George’s County Police Department, and as a Correctional Officer for St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. He was known for his unwavering dedication and firm but fair approach to his duties.

He was married to his loving wife Brenda Padgett for 58 years. He was a loving father to his son Robert Padgett, Jr. (Georgia) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and his daughter Robin Sullivan (Mike) of Mechanicsville, Maryland. He was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren that he was so proud of Bradley Sullivan, Shelby Sullivan, Devin Padgett, and Ryan Padgett.

Bob retired from law enforcement in 2013 after 45 years in the field. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of weightlifting, reading, and loved watching and going to the Baltimore Orioles baseball games. He also enjoyed playing military video games and going to the Outer Bank beaches to fly his kites. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his family.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, and siblings Lawrence Padgett, Louis Padgett, and Mary Jane Cable. He is survived by his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, brothers Martin Padgett (Barbara) of LaPlata, MD and Donald Padgett (Judy) of Alabama.

On September 3, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Another visitation will be held the following day at the funeral home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.

