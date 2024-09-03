Barbara Ann Quade, 78, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on August 25, 2024 at her home with her loving family at his side.

She was born on November 21, 1945 in Maddox, MD to the late Lewis Benjamin Quade and May Kathleen Unkle Quade.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family. Her love for her family was unconditional. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her children, Jerry lee Quade (Kimberley) of Lothian, MD, Donna Calvin (Doug) of Greenville, PA, Charity Quade (James Richardson) of Leonardtown, MD, Marc Anthony Quade of Hollywood, MD, Samuel Jacob Morgan Quade of Greenville, PA and Tracey Marie Austin (Frank) of Jamestown, PA; her 14 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild; and his sister Jean Knott (John “Bubby”) of Leonardtown, MD. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Jerry Quade, her parents and her sister Janice Seaborn and brother Richard “Junior” Graves.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 4, 2024 at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com (http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/).

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.