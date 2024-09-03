Gaye Frances Dugan, 72 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully at home August 23, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born February 14, 1952 in El Paso, Texas to the late E. Tracy Smith and Charles Robert Lee. She grew up in a military household and lived throughout the US. She cherished spending time with her loving Grandparents, the late, Albert and Frances Borghi of Washington D.C.

In 1974, Gaye met the love of her life, the late Michael Wren Dugan at a party in Arlington, VA. They were married November 3, 1974, and were devoted to each other until his death on April 17, 2016. They moved around the US and Germany due to Michael’s position with the Government until they settled in Leonardtown, MD in 2002 after Michael’s retirement.

Gaye was a stay-at-home mother to their 4 children Jennifer, Michael, Molly, and Erin. She taught her children the value of education and led by example obtaining a bachelor’s in liberal arts at Concordia University in 2001. Gaye went on to attend nursing school at the College of Southern Maryland and became a Registered Nurse in 2007. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and then went on to work with the VNA. She was valued for being honest, forthright, spunky and inclusive. She enjoyed teaching and supporting her fellow nurses and is remembered as kind, fun, and no-nonsense by many of her co-workers. Gaye retired from nursing in 2016.

In retirement, Gaye enjoyed gardening, antiquing, spending time with her 4 children, their spouses and 6 grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering with St. Andrews Thrift shop and attending her Pilates classes. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Jennifer Dugan (Mark Anderson) of Haymarket, VA, Michael Dugan (Julie Bell) of Sharon, PA, Molly Dugan (Timothy Bromeyer) of Baltimore, MD, and Erin Dugan (Marc Denos) of Reisterstown, MD; her grandchildren, Ella, Violet, Madelyn, Ava, Wren, and Margaret and her sister, Susan Harp Silva of Leonardtown, MD. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 41 years.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD 20619. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers can be sent to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 44708 St. Andrew’s Church Rd, California, MD 20619.

