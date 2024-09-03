LCDR Troy Michael Johnson, USN (Ret.), 61, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024 at his home with his wife and three daughters surrounding him with love.

He was born on May 1, 1963 in San Bernardino, CA to the late Raymond Johnson and Sharron Brown Johnson of Sauk Centre, MN.

Troy is a 1981 graduate of Palmdale High School, and later that year, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During his initial Navy training, he met Linda, who quickly became his best friend. They married on June 11, 1982 in Pensacola, FL. For 42 years, they were an incredible team, building a strong family together. In 1992, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the University of South Carolina and a Master’s degree in Systems Engineering in 1999 from the Naval Postgraduate School. He retired from the U.S. Navy on July 31, 2003 after proudly serving his country for over 22 years. He became a member of the federal civil service in 2004 and was appointed to the Intelligence Community Senior Leadership Corps in 2012. Troy served as the director of the Navy’s Cybersecurity Division, in the office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Informational Warfare. Troy’s service to the Navy and Department of Defense spanned more than 30 years.

He was a true patriot who loved his country and wanted it to be the best it could be. He loved sports and was an avid reader. He instilled in his family his love for learning and always had an inspiring quote on the tip of his tongue. His wife will miss his sense of humor and his strong love for his family. His daughters will always remember his encouragement, “Whatever you are, be a good one.”

In addition to his mother, Sharron and wife, Linda, Troy is also survived by his daughters: Christina Pappas (Nathan) of Odenton, MD, Allison Torban (Steve) of Vienna, VA and Amanda Alley (Derek) of Lexington Park, MD and his grandchildren: Eva Torban, Anna Torban, Ian Alley and Wesley Alley. Also surviving Troy are his siblings: Tammy Desborough (Chris) of Emigrant, MT, Tracy Johnson of Sartell, MN, and Tim Johnson (Jessica) of Sartell, MN; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com (http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/).

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.