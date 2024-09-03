La Plata Man Arrested After Breaking and Entering at Steeple Chase Community Center

On August 31, 2024, Patrick Lionel Adams, Jr., 30, of La Plata, was arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing after an incident at the Steeple Chase Community Building in La Plata.

According to court documents, Officer J. Shaur of the La Plata Police Department was dispatched to the Steeple Chase Recreational Center around 6:56 a.m. after a report of a breaking and entering. A 911 caller had observed a black male wearing a black hoodie and grey shorts entering the community building, which is restricted to residents only and requires a PIN code for access.

Upon arrival, Officer Shaur located a man matching the description given by the caller at the entrance of the Steeple Chase Community. The man was identified as Patrick Lionel Adams, Jr. The officer detained Adams and spoke with the witness over the phone. The witness reported seeing Adams exit a restricted area of the community building and then enter a gym bathroom before being confronted and escorted off the property.

The witness also mentioned that Adams had been seen on the property on three previous occasions, typically hiding his bicycle in the bushes. On the day of the arrest and earlier that week, Adams was reportedly observed going to and from the community building.

Following his arrest, Adams was charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing on private property. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Charles District Court on October 15, 2024.

No property was reported stolen or damaged during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.