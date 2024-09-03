James Blackwell Talbott, Jr., 74, of Lothian passed away on August 22, 2024 at home surrounded by family. He was born February 21, 1950 in Lothian, MD to Lillian and James Blackwell Talbott, Sr. Jim graduated from Southern High School, Class of 1968. In 1969, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as an M60 gunner in the 9th Infantry Division, 6th Battalion, 31st Infantry, in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam and completed his service at Fort George G. Meade in 1971. After the Army, Jim continued his employment for over 42 years with various divisions of the Chaney family businesses, retiring in 2017 as V.P of Operations, Chaney Enterprises and General Manager, Mike Davidson Sand and Gravel.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon O’Neill Talbott, of Lothian, his sons James B. Talbott, III (Karen) of Centreville, MD and William A. Talbott (Paula) of Huntingtown, MD, grandchildren Jackson and Savannah Talbott, and Shane and Jessica Beavers, and sister Nancy Talbott. Preceding him in death were his parents Lillian Brown “Brownie” Talbott and James B. Talbott, Sr., and his former wife Laura Lee Darch.

Jim, or “Crow” as he was known to friends and business associates, excelled in many hobbies including all types of shooting, tractor pulling, hunting, fishing, and crabbing. Many days of hunting started with breakfast cooked in his favorite goose blind and ended with a boisterous group huddled in the “Ol’ Timers’ Hunt Club” in his back yard. Jim loved boating in the Chesapeake Bay and local rivers, especially when he joined up with his sons or grandchildren to go fishing or crabbing. Crabbing around Kent Island and having family and friends over for crabs was a favorite activity.

Jim cherished his many life-long friends whom he grew up with and the multitude of business friends that he stayed in close contact with. No matter where he went, he either saw someone he knew, or someone who recognized “Crow” would come over to greet him.

Visitation with the family will be held at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD on Tuesday, September 3rd from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11 am at St. James Episcopal Parish, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James B. Talbott, Jr. to the wounded veterans’ organization NPLB Outdoors (No Person Left Behind), P.O. Box 132, Libertytown, MD 21762, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (memo line: For Pancreatic Cancer Research only).