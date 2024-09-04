Police Arrest Middle School Teacher with Stolen Handgun in Charles County After DUI

On August 31, 2024, Dhonte Jamar Ford, 30, of Indian Head, was arrested following a traffic stop on Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to court documents ,at approximately 2:17 AM, Deputy Gordon was patrolling the area of Crain Highway when he observed a red Nissan Altima driving southbound without the required lights on. The vehicle was swerving in and out of its lane, prompting Deputy Gordon to initiate a traffic stop near on Crain Highway.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Gordon noticed that the driver, later identified as Dhonte Jamar Ford, was attempting to exit the car immediately after pulling over. During their interaction, Ford presented a Navy Federal debit card when asked for his driver’s license, initially confusing the officer. After further prompting, Ford provided his Maryland driver’s license.

Deputy Gordon observed that Ford had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. He appeared disheveled with his pants hanging below his waist. There was a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle. When questioned, Ford admitted to having consumed alcohol at a bar on Crain Highway in Waldorf earlier that night. He mentioned he was trying to make it home to Indian Head.

Ford stated he had “some drinks” at the club but struggled to specify the number or type of drinks he had consumed. Due to his level of intoxication, Ford had difficulty providing coherent responses.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Deputy Gordon found a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in plain view between the driver’s seat and the center console. The weapon was loaded with a round in the chamber and four additional rounds in the magazine. A check confirmed that Ford did not possess a valid permit to carry the firearm and that the handgun had been reported stolen from Richland County, South Carolina.

Ford was charged with the following:

Handgun in Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Handgun on Person (Misdemeanor)

Loaded Handgun on Person (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Stolen Regulated Firearm (Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Must Appear)

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol (Must Appear)

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

Other traffic violations including driving on a revoked license and failure to display required vehicle lamps.

After being read his rights, Ford did not provide additional statements regarding the handgun. However, during the arrest process, Ford reiterated his desire to return home and expressed confusion over his current situation due to his intoxication.

During his initial intake process, Ford provided details about his current and previous employment, stating he is currently employed as a teacher at Milton Somers Middle School in La Plata, and he previously worked at St. Charles High School in a similar capacity for two years before taking his current position.

Ford was initially held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing on September 3, 2024. A court date is scheduled for October 18, 2024, at the Charles County District Court.

