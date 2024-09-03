Nancy Lynne Caplinger, of Lusby, MD, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital August 24, 2024 with her devoted husband and other family by her side. She was 61. She is survived by her husband (Kenneth DeHenzel), her father (Brahm Muller) and many other family members. Lynne was born in Norfolk, Va and grew up in Virginia Beach. After moving to Maryland, she completed her Bachelor and Master degrees in Information Technology and Intelligence. She worked for over 30 years as a contractor for NAVAIR and NAWCAD at NAS Patuxent River, in the areas of Information Technology, Security and Information Assurance.

Lynne was fiercely loyal and dedicated to her family. She cherished her roles as wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend. She particularly loved sharing time with her grandchildren. Her caring and generous nature was felt by all her family, friends and co-workers. In her spare time, Lynne loved landscaping and gardening, sketching, photography, and fishkeeping. Over the years, she cultivated and maintained multiple saltwater aquariums and she enjoyed sharing her knowledge of fish and corals with others. Lynne loved learning new skills. Once she made up her mind to do something, her will-power and drive helped her to achieve her goals. We are so proud of her accomplishments and courageous determination.

Her persevering faith carried her throughout life. As we grieve, may we be comforted in knowing she is home in the arms of Jesus. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Lynne and her family ask that donations be made to Safe Harbor women’s shelter in Prince Frederick, or any charity of your choice. The link for Safe Harbor is below:

http://safe-harbor.ueniweb.com/donate/monetary-donations