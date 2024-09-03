Ryan McDowell Paxton was born at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital on October 22, 1983 and was transferred to Georgetown University Hospital. Ryan passed away at his home of 33 years on August 24, 2024 with his mother by his side.

Ryan is survived by his mother Cathy, brother Corey, and sister Mandy. He is also survived by his second mothers Phyllis and Pat and all the loving caregivers at the ARC group home where Ryan has lived since he was 7 years old. Ryan has touched so many lives over those years.

Ryan was a fighter. He fought to live from the day he was born until the day he went to be with God. He brought so much joy to so many, as we watched him grow and learn new things. Things he was told he would never be able to do. Before he lost his sight, he loved watching Wheel of Fortune and would listen for hours and hours to the Beach Boys and Grease, learning the words and singing along to many of their songs. Ryan also enjoyed spending time with his roommate Marcie who gave him the nickname “Piney” many years ago.

Ryan’s favorite color was yellow. If you have something yellow, please wear it to his services in honor of Ryan.