Loretta (Lori) Hipsley Yestramski died peacefully in her sleep on August 25, 2024. Lori was born on January 20, 1958, and she was the only daughter and middle child of Sylvia and John Hipsley. She is survived by two brothers, Bruce Bobick of Florida and Paul Hipsley of Australia; six children, Michael, Patty (Kenny), Brenda, Kelly, Steven, and John Yestramski; one granddaughter, Giannia Mae Fusco; former husband and friend, Mike Yestramski (Rose); and several nieces and nephews. She is also mourned by many friends from her scrapbooking, scouting, and church (Corner Stone Baptist Church) communities.

Lori spent her early years in Prince George’s County, MD, before moving to Calvert County, MD, with her family at age 10. She graduated in 1976 from Northern High School as a member of its first graduating class.

Inspired by her love of country and motivated by a desire to serve, Lori enlisted in the Air Force in 1976 following her high school graduation. Her first assignment was with the 97th Security Police Squadron, Blytheville AFB, Arkansas. Because of her attention to detail and organizational abilities, as well as her fast, error-free typing skills, she was assigned to work as an administration specialist in the squadron commander’s office. In 1979, she was posted to Andrews AFB in Maryland, where she worked in personnel before being assigned to the contracting office. After her active duty commitment was completed in 1983, she enlisted in the DC Air National Guard. When she exited military service in 1988, she had obtained the rank of TSGT (E-6).

Lori also wore another very different uniform, that of her alter ego, Little Star, the Magic Clown, whose mission was to bring joy and humor to everyone, especially young people. Over many years, Little Star headlined Knights of Columbus fundraisers, appeared in parades in Baltimore, and entertained sick children at Shriners and other hospitals—all to bring a smile to the faces of young and old alike.

Lori found a way to merge work and pleasure (while enjoying an employee discount) when she worked at Minnesota Fabrics from 1986 to 1990. Surrounded by fabrics and craft supplies, Lori got plenty of inspiration for projects of her own, and there were many. There wasn’t a craft or artistic pursuit that intimidated her. She worked with clay, she knitted, and she sewed. Boy, did she sew! Her children and even her husband were the beneficiaries of her handiwork, lovingly made and quite unique.

For most of the 1990s, Lori worked as an instructional assistant at Plum Point Elementary, a role that allowed her to spread her trademark positivity. More importantly, she was given the opportunity to instill confidence in young people, offering to other people’s children what she had given to her own: the belief that their educational and extracurricular pursuits were important and worthwhile.

In recent years, Lori’s favorite hobbies were scrapbooking and card-making, and in both, she found ways to bless others. She created detailed layouts in beautiful albums that documented the lives of her children and granddaughter, a legacy of love that will be treasured for generations. Family members and friends were often gifted bundles of her gorgeous handmade cards, which, when sent to others, extended the reach of Lori’s talent to countless others.

Lori was a devoted mother, and after her two oldest children were grown, Lori found that there was more space in her heart and her life, so, in 2009, she completed the process to become a foster parent. In 2011, four young children—biological siblings Brenda, Kelly, Steven, and John—were placed in her home full-time, and in 2016, Lori adopted them, returning with enthusiasm to the world of proms and placement tests, sports, and scouting. Lori was in her element, especially when it came to scouting, and true to form, she was all in, helping with fundraisers, serving as secretary, and helping her sons reach their goals within the organization, including Eagle Scout for Steven.

In 2016, Lori added grandmother to her many roles, and she adored her granddaughter, Giannia, who adored her right back. Lori never said no when she was asked to babysit, and she and Giannia did crafts, played games, read books, explored the local area, and always had a great time together.

To everyone in her life, Lori brought a love that has been called many names by those who knew and loved her: generosity, compassion, kindness, thoughtfulness, care, and concern. A woman of many virtues, Lori understood that “the greatest of these is love,” and that is what she offered to all, in the spirit of Jesus Christ, in whom she placed her faith and hope. Her legacy remains in her children, her granddaughter, and all those who were blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benefit fund for Loretta’s dependent children, in support of their continued education and future endeavors. Please make the check out to Patricia Yestramski and mail to the address below, or by Zelle at [email protected]