James F. Vergura, Sr., age 85, died on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at Calvert Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD, surrounded by his loving family. James was born on October 25, 1938 in Elizabeth, NJ, son of the late Louis and Mary (Doran) Vergura. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years; retiring in January 1977. During his military career he saw assignments in Puerto Rico, Germany, Vietnam, Greece and numerous stateside assignments. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA for 23 years as a Medical Records Technician. He retired from the VA on December 29, 2000.

He was preceded in death by brothers John, Carl, Louis Jr., and Thomas, and sisters Carol Vergura, Jeanne Kaczor, Josephine Simmons, Patricia Hansen, Ann Marie Smith, and Linda Vergura. Surviving are his wife, Margaret M. (Domoracki) Vergura, son James Jr. in Glendale, AZ, daughters Debora A. Vergura in North Beach, MD, and Lisa M. Walton in Shady Side, MD. Grandchildren Marcus Garrido with wife Belén in CA, Julia Brand with husband Anleo in VA, Kaitlyn, and Kenneth Walton Jr. in MD, Mark Kaye Jr. in TN, and Ryan Kaye with wife Miranda in GA. He had 4 Great-Grandchildren, Logan Rean Brand, Emma Faith Brand, McKenna Grace Brand, and Stella Ann Brand in Chesapeake, VA. He is also survived by his brothers Frank in Colorado, and Michael in North Carolina, sisters Katherine Telafici in Oregon, Rose Mary Follari in NJ, Barbara Lipke in NJ, and Marie Vergura in Colorado, as well as 36 nieces and nephews.