Hughesville Man Arrested After Breaking Police Officer’s Jaw at Waldorf McDonald’s

Jordan Christopher Williams, 21, of Hughesville, was arrested on August 30, 2024, following a disturbance at a McDonald’s located on Mall Circle in Waldorf, Charles County. According to court documents, Williams faces multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and failing to obey a lawful order.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the McDonald’s, where Williams was reportedly seen chasing people through the parking lot. When approached by officers, he was recognized from an earlier incident that day at a nearby Target, where he was allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior.

As officers attempted to detain Williams, he allegedly became combative, punching Officer Jordan Wheeler in the face and attempting to assault another officer, Jonathan Logan. Williams then fled on foot but was eventually apprehended after a brief chase during which he reportedly continued to resist arrest. Officer Wheeler sustained a concussion and a broken jaw during the altercation.

Williams was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and failing to obey a lawful order.

Williams is being held without bond following a bail review hearing on September 3, 2024.

The case remains open and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incidents.

