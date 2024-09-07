Waldorf Couple Face Multiple Charges Following Incident in Charles County

Two residents of Waldorf, Maryland, have been charged with multiple offenses following an incident on September 1, 2024, that led to arrests by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Destiny Love Brettler, 22, and Davon Alonzo Dunn, 27, both of Waldorf, are both facing charges including assault and trespassing.

Destiny Love Brettler, has been charged with assault-second degree and trespass: private property following a disturbance on Blackpool Circle. According to court documents, officers were dispatched to the address for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found Brettler at a nearby residence.

The documents state that Brettler allegedly assaulted an individual by grabbing her throat and punching her in the face during an altercation. The victim reportedly momentarily lost consciousness as a result of the attack.

Brettler has also been charged with trespassing on private property. Court records indicate that Brettler was found on the property after being explicitly told not to enter. The charges specify that Brettler “did remain upon the private property, and premises after having been duly notified not to do so by the owner.”

Davon Alonzo Dunn, is also facing multiple charges, including assault-second degree, assault-first degree, and trespass: private property.

According to the statement of charges, Dunn is accused of assaulting an individual in the backyard of the same residence. The document details that Dunn “grabbed the victim’s throat and began to squeeze to the point where the victim momentarily lost consciousness. The defendant let go of the victim’s throat and began punching the victim in the face with closed fists.” The altercation ended when another person intervened and brought the victim inside the residence.

Dunn is also charged with first-degree assault, a felony under Maryland law, which can result in up to 25 years of imprisonment. The court documents note that this charge was filed due to the severity of the attack.

Additionally, Dunn faces a trespassing charge similar to Brettler’s. He is accused of remaining on the property after being told to leave, an offense that carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days imprisonment and/or a $500 fine.

According to Officer E. Vanover of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, who filed the charges, both defendants were found at the scene and resisted initial commands. Dunn attempted to flee from the officers but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Neither Brettler nor Dunn provided statements following their arrests.

