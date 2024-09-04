16-Year-Old Transported to Hospital After Dirt Bike Crash in Lexington Park

September 4, 2024

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 47000 block of Silver Slate Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 16-year-old male laying in a driveway after crashing a dirt bike. He was conscious alert, and breathing.

All occupants of the SUV denied any injuries and reported the operator was speeding at the time of the collision.

Emergency medical personnel treated the patient on the scene and transported him to an area hospital with injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.




This entry was posted on September 4, 2024 at 6:50 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.