St Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Daniel Baker Jr.

It is with great sadness that the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of Past Chief, Past President, and Life Member, Daniel “D.O.” O. Baker Jr. D.O. joined our department in 1987, bringing invaluable knowledge that helped our newly opened station hit the ground running.

His insistence on training led us to win the Zembower Fire Service Training Award for three consecutive years, making us the first department in the State to achieve this honor. D.O. was instrumental in acquiring numerous pieces of apparatus and funding for our building expansion project in the ’90s.

Daniel served on the Maryland State Fire Prevention Commission and was inducted into the Calvert County Fire & Rescue Association Hall of Fame, the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame, and the Maryland State Firefighters Association Hall of Fame.

His contributions to the fire service, our department, and the community are immeasurable, leaving a lasting legacy of dedication, leadership, and service that will be remembered for generations to come. Arrangements to be announced at a later time.