Leonardtown Native Ruthie Hornbuckle Serves The U.S. Navy Osprey Squadron

By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach:

Lieutenant Ruthie Hornbuckle, a native of Leonardtown, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM-50).

Hornbuckle graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2015. Hornbuckle graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2019 with a degree in operations research.

Hornbuckle joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Hornbuckle serves as a naval aviator.

“I joined the Navy to continue a family tradition of service and for the opportunity to serve with outstanding people,” said Hornbuckle. “It is an honor to serve alongside my father in the naval aviation enterprise.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Leonardtown.

“Growing up around Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, I was exposed to the opportunities and people involved in naval aviation at an early age,” said Hornbuckle. “Many of my friends aspired to join the Navy, and we helped each other get to where we are today.”



According to Navy officials, members of VRM-50 fly and maintain the CMV-22B Osprey, a vertical takeoff and landing tilt-rotor aircraft. VRM aircraft have increased operational range, faster cargo loading and unloading, increased survivability and enhanced communications compared to the C-2A Greyhound.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Hornbuckle serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Hornbuckle has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishments are earning my master’s degree in operations analysis at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and earning my wings of gold at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas in 2023,” said Hornbuckle.

Hornbuckle can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy, surrounded by competent and exceptionally driven people, is the most rewarding experience of my life,” said Hornbuckle. “It is an honor to strive for greatness in this profession.”

Hornbuckle is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.“ I would like to thank my family, friends, and wife, Audrey, for their endless love and support throughout this journey,” added Hornbuckle.