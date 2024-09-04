Traffic Safety: A Comprehensive Five-Year Crash Data Analysis – Part 1, Calvert County

As Calvert County grows and develops, traffic safety remains a significant concern for residents, law enforcement, and policymakers. Understanding vehicle crash patterns and causes is essential to improve road safety and reduce accidents. Recent data from the Maryland Department of Transportation provides a detailed overview of crash trends from 2019 to 2023, offering valuable insights into factors contributing to traffic incidents in the county.

Key Definitions from Crash Data Reports

To understand the crash statistics, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the definitions used in these reports:

Traffic Fatality : A person who dies due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash within 30 days of the incident on Maryland roadways. This definition excludes fatalities on private roads, certain parking lot areas, and crashes caused by medical events.

Serious Injury : An injury classified as severity level 04 on the KABCO scale, which is determined by law enforcement.

Impaired Driving Crash : A crash involving at least one driver reported to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Impairment is identified through factors such as a driver's condition ('had been drinking' or 'using drugs'), blood alcohol content (BAC) between .01 and .50, or other substance use indicators.

Distracted Driving Crash : A crash where at least one driver was reported to be distracted, which can include activities like using a cell phone, adjusting vehicle controls, or being inattentive due to external distractions.

Older/Mature Driver Crashes : Crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older.

Young Driver Crashes : Crashes involving at least one driver aged 16 to 20.

Motorcycle-Involved Crashes : Crashes involving at least one motorcycle.

: Crashes involving at least one motorcycle. Aggressive Driver Crashes: Crashes where a driver exhibits aggressive behaviors, such as failing to yield the right of way, disregarding traffic signals, or exceeding speed limits.

Detailed Crash Statistics (2019-2023)

Over the past five years, Calvert County has seen fluctuations in vehicle crashes, highlighting key areas for potential safety improvements:

Total Crashes Over Five Years:

2019 : 1,125 crashes

2020 : 956 crashes (the lowest in five years, likely due to reduced traffic during COVID-19 lockdowns)

2021 : 1,029 crashes

2022 : 1,087 crashes

2023 : 1,034 crashes

: 1,034 crashes Average number of crashes per year: 1,046

Injury and Fatal Crashes:

Injury Crashes : The number of injury crashes peaked in 2019 at 348 and was lowest in 2020 at 275. The five-year average for injury crashes was approximately 299 per year.

Fatal Crashes: Fatal crashes fluctuated, with the highest number of 10 occurring in both 2020 and 2023 and the lowest number of 6 in 2019. The five-year average was 8 fatal crashes per year.

Property Damage Crashes:

The majority of crashes in Calvert County were property damage only, averaging 738 per year. The highest number of property damage crashes was reported in 2019, with 771 incidents.

Breakdown by Road Types

Analyzing crash data by road type reveals where most accidents occur:

Maryland State Highways (MD) : Represented the majority of crashes, with an average of 579 crashes annually, accounting for about 55.4% of all crashes.

County Roads (CO) : Accounted for 22.6% of crashes, with an average of 236 crashes per year.

Municipal Roads (MU) : Less frequent, with an average of 10 crashes annually.

: Less frequent, with an average of 10 crashes annually. Parking Lots: Although not typically considered public trafficways, these areas saw an average of 52 crashes per year, suggesting the need for improved traffic management and safety measures.

Contributing Factors to Crashes

Several factors contribute to the crashes in Calvert County:

Distracted Driving : Remains a significant concern, involving various distractions like cell phone use, adjusting vehicle controls, or external distractions. Crashes involving distracted driving have necessitated increased public awareness and enforcement efforts.

Impaired Driving : Involves drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. These crashes are significant, as they include drivers with a BAC between .01 and .50 or those noted as having 'had been drinking' or using drugs. This category highlights the importance of continuing education and enforcement regarding the dangers of impaired driving.

Speed-Related Crashes : Include those where at least one driver was reported to be speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding remains a critical factor in many accidents and requires targeted enforcement and public education campaigns.

: Include those where at least one driver was reported to be speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding remains a critical factor in many accidents and requires targeted enforcement and public education campaigns. Aggressive Driving: Defined by behaviors such as failing to yield, disregarding traffic signals, and operating vehicles recklessly. Aggressive driving is a substantial contributor to crashes, emphasizing the need for stringent traffic law enforcement.

Demographic Trends

Understanding the demographics involved in crashes can help tailor prevention strategies:

Older Drivers (Age 65+) : Crashes involving older drivers have become more prevalent, reflecting the growing number of older adults in the population. These trends highlight the need for targeted safety programs and infrastructure improvements to accommodate older drivers.

Young Drivers (Age 16-20) : Young drivers are frequently involved in crashes, reflecting their inexperience and higher likelihood of engaging in risk-taking behaviors. Strengthening graduated licensing programs and educational initiatives could help reduce these incidents.

: Young drivers are frequently involved in crashes, reflecting their inexperience and higher likelihood of engaging in risk-taking behaviors. Strengthening graduated licensing programs and educational initiatives could help reduce these incidents. Gender Differences: Male drivers were involved in more crashes compared to female drivers, aligning with broader national trends where men are statistically more likely to be involved in traffic incidents.

Time and Day Analysis

Time of Day : Crashes are most frequent during late afternoon and early evening, particularly between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM. This period coincides with peak traffic times, indicating a need for heightened awareness and enforcement during these hours.

Day of the Week: Fridays and Saturdays see the highest number of crashes, which may correlate with increased traffic and higher instances of impaired driving. Focusing enforcement efforts on these days could help reduce incidents.

Non-Motorist Involvement

Non-motorist safety is also a critical aspect of traffic safety:

Pedestrians and Cyclists : Crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists are a significant concern. Most pedestrian-related crashes occurred on the road but not at crosswalks, suggesting a need for improved pedestrian infrastructure and education on safe crossing practices.

Non-Motorist Locations: Non-motorists were often involved in crashes when crossing the road, either at or not at intersections. This data underscores the importance of enhancing pedestrian and cyclist safety through better road design and public education.

Moving Forward: Enhancing Road Safety in Calvert County

The crash data from Calvert County over the past five years provides valuable insights into where improvements can be made. Key areas for focus include:

Targeting Distracted and Impaired Driving : Continued education and strict enforcement of laws regarding distracted and impaired driving can help reduce the number of crashes related to these behaviors.

Improving Road Infrastructure : Enhancing road infrastructure to better accommodate all users, including older drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, can improve overall safety.

Strengthening Traffic Law Enforcement : Increasing enforcement of speed limits and aggressive driving laws, especially during peak crash times and days, can help deter risky behaviors.

: Increasing enforcement of speed limits and aggressive driving laws, especially during peak crash times and days, can help deter risky behaviors. Community Involvement: Encouraging community members to stay informed and participate in local traffic safety initiatives can foster a culture of safe driving practices.

By analyzing crash data and implementing targeted safety measures, Calvert County can work towards making its roads safer for everyone. Understanding these trends is the first step in developing effective strategies to reduce accidents and save lives. Let’s all do our part to contribute to safer roadways in our community.