Fire Marshal Investigating Shed Fire in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, September 4. 2024, at approximately 1:35 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Hughesville responded to the 26000 block of Prospect Hill Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported and outside fire got out of control and is now involving a shed and trees, while spreading towards the house.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large shed fully engulfed in flames with a fence and wooded area on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 30 minutes and prior to it involving the house.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two patients who denied care. No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

