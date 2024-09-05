Waldorf Native Airman Timothy Goldring Serves Aboard Aircraft Carrier, USS Ronald Reagan

By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach: Airman Timothy Goldring, a native of Waldorf, Maryland, serves aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Goldring graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 2017.

Goldring joined the Navy one years ago. Today, Goldring serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (handler).

“I wanted to give me back to my family,” said Goldring. “My parents did a lot for me, so I wanted to return the favor and serve in this role.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Waldorf.

“I learned the importance of discipline, determination and trying to be a positive influence for others,” said Goldring.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.



According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Goldring serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Goldring has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I was appointed class leader as part of our indoctrination class,” said Goldring. “It showed that people trusted me to do the right thing and get the job done.”

Goldring can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means that I’m able to protect the ones that I love and continue serving as part of a tradition from those who served before me,” said Goldring.

Goldring is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.“I want to thank my mother and father, Melina and Timothy, for believing me and showing me that I’m able to accomplish anything as long as I put my mind to it,” added Goldring. “I also want to send a special shoutout to my twin brother, Geoffrey.”