Superhero Sunday! Calling All Heroes and Those Who Want to See Them! Meet Your Local Fire & EMS Volunteers on Sunday, September 15, 2024

Get ready for a day of fun, excitement, and community spirit! Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 15th, 2024, from 10 AM to 1 PM and head to the newly opened Ward Farm and Nature Park for an unforgettable event that brings our local heroes into the spotlight.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for families, friends, and community members to come together and learn more about the brave individuals who serve as Fire & EMS volunteers. Here’s what you can expect:

Touch-a-Truck Experience: Have you ever wondered what it’s like inside a fire truck or an ambulance? Now’s your chance to find out! The Touch-a-Truck experience allows kids and adults alike to explore the life-saving equipment that our volunteers use every day. Climb aboard, ask questions, and discover what it takes to be a real-life hero!

Family Fun & Games: There’s something for everyone at this event! Enjoy a variety of activities and games designed to entertain and engage attendees of all ages. Whether you’re looking to test your skills or just have some fun, there will be plenty of options to keep the whole family smiling.

Get Involved: Have you ever thought about giving back to your community in a meaningful way? The event is also a fantastic opportunity to learn more about volunteering with the local Fire & EMS teams. Speak directly with volunteers and find out how you can join their ranks and make a difference in the lives of others.

No Cost, Just Fun: This community event is completely free, making it the perfect outing for families and friends. All you need to bring is your sense of adventure and readiness to have a great time!

Don’t miss out on this incredible event at Ward Farm and Nature Park! It’s a chance to meet the heroes who keep our community safe, learn about the vital work they do, and maybe even discover the hero within yourself. We can’t wait to see you there!

Date: Sunday, September 15th, 2024

Time: 10 AM – 1 PM

Location: Ward Farm and Nature Park

Join us for a day of fun, learning, and community spirit. See you there!