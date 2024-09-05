Two Lexington Park Women Charged with Vandalism of a Vehicle in Leonardtown

Two Lexington Park women, Keana Helen Wellons, 29, and Amber Christine Cunningham, 41, are facing charges in connection with the vandalism of a vehicle in Leonardtown. Both are charged with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, a misdemeanor.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2024, when a red Honda Accord, belonging to an adult female victim, was parked overnight behind the Escape Room on Washington Street, in Leonardtown. According to the victim, she left her car undamaged around 10:00 p.m. and returned the following morning to find that the vehicle had been scratched around the entire body, allegedly keyed by an unknown person​.

The victim, along with her boyfriend, told police that they suspected Keana Wellons, the ex-girlfriend of the victim’s boyfriend, might be involved. They had seen Wellons at a bar earlier that evening, although Wellons left before the victim. Following the report, officers documented the vehicle damage with photographs and began investigating​​.

Security footage obtained from nearby cameras revealed two individuals, later identified as Wellons and Cunningham, kicking and keying the victim’s vehicle. The footage captured their actions in the parking lot where the Honda Accord was parked​​.

In an interview conducted on August 16, 2024, Wellons told investigators that she had been at the Rex bar with her friend, Amber Cunningham, on the night of the incident. Wellons claimed that although she saw the victim and her boyfriend at the bar, she did not speak to them. Wellons further suggested that Cunningham may have keyed the car due to ongoing disputes between Cunningham and the victim’s boyfriend​​.

On the same day, investigators also interviewed Amber Cunningham, but she invoked her Miranda rights and declined to provide a statement​​.

On August 17, 2024, police showed the security footage to the victim and her boyfriend, who positively identified both Wellons and Cunningham as the individuals responsible for damaging the vehicle. The victim recognized Wellons as wearing a neon green and black top, while Cunningham was wearing a pink top and blue jean shorts that night​​.

Both Wellons and Cunningham have been summoned to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court. Wellons is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry on September 27, 2024​, while Cunningham’s initial hearing, scheduled for the same date, has been postponed​.