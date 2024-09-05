One Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Huntingtown

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:42 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision and confirmed one SUV on its side with two occupants trapped.

Firefighters from Huntingtown, Prince Frederick and North Beach responded and removed the trapped occupants in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, a second patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

