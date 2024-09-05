One Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Huntingtown

September 5, 2024

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:42 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision and confirmed one SUV on its side with two occupants trapped.

Firefighters from Huntingtown, Prince Frederick and North Beach responded and removed the trapped occupants in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, a second patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments.



This entry was posted on September 5, 2024 at 2:29 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.