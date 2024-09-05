$700,000 in Federal Funding Approved for 7 Fire Departments in Charles and St. Mary’s Counties

In a major win for Southern Maryland’s fire departments, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, along with Congressman Steny Hoyer, have announced that seven fire departments in Charles and St. Mary’s Counties will receive $707,877.04 in federal funding. This vital funding will enhance emergency response capabilities by upgrading equipment and improving safety for both the public and firefighters.

The federal support comes as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, with funds from the FY2023 appropriations, which the lawmakers helped secure. The grants aim to provide these fire departments with much-needed resources to replace outdated equipment and meet safety standards.

“Our volunteer firefighters in Charles and St. Mary’s Counties work tirelessly to protect their communities,” said Senator Van Hollen. “This federal funding will ensure they have the safety equipment they need to stay protected while keeping the public safe during emergencies.”

Senator Cardin echoed these sentiments: “As lawmakers, we have a responsibility to protect our protectors. Volunteering is a labor of love, and we’re proud that this funding will equip these Southern Maryland heroes with the tools they need to continue their life-saving work.”

Congressman Hoyer added, “Our firefighters risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our neighbors and communities. I’m pleased we were able to secure these resources, and I’ll continue to support our firefighters in every way possible.”

Breakdown of Federal Grants:

$480,000 : For the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Benedict Volunteer Fire Department, Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department, and Dentsville Volunteer EMS, Fire, and Auxiliary in Charles County. The funding will replace 110 sets of turnout gear that no longer meet National Fire Protection Association standards.

$153,695.23 : For the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department in Charles County, to replace outdated fire hoses and nozzles.

$74,181.81: For the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department in St. Mary's County, to replace 17 sets of turnout gear.

These funds will ensure that the dedicated volunteer firefighters in Southern Maryland are better equipped to handle emergencies and protect their communities.

