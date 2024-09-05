UPDATE: Kevin Bonnie in Custody, Vehicle Recovered in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 9/5/2024: Bonnie is in custody, police have also recovered the suspects vehicle in Hollywood, located in St. Mary’s County.

9/5/2024: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating recent social media threats made against children and police officers.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, Kevin Lee Bonnie, 21, posted multiple online statements expressing intent to harm law enforcement officers and children waiting at bus stops. He has had recent interactions with law enforcement officers in Charles and St. Mary’s counties, though his current location is unknown.

Bonnie is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Bonnie may be driving a dark 2020 Chevy Sonic with Maryland license plate 4GG3607.

Community members should not approach the subject but call 911 immediately if spotted.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are taking every precaution to ensure the community’s safety.

