Summary of the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Advisory Board 9/4/2024

At the September 4th meeting of the Animal Control Advisory Board (ACAB), important updates were discussed, covering shelter operations, staff additions, adoption initiatives, and community events.

Below is a more detailed breakdown of the information shared:

Shelter Operations and Animal Adoptions

Tina, the acting shelter director, provided a comprehensive overview of the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resources Center (AARC), which continues to operate effectively while awaiting a new permanent shelter manager. Over the summer, the shelter participated in the Maryland 3000 initiative, a statewide event where shelters waived adoption fees to encourage the rehoming of animals. From August 1st, the St. Mary’s County shelter adopted out 75 cats and eight dogs, a 55% increase in adoptions compared to last year’s numbers during the same period​.

In total, the shelter has adopted out 272 animals since the May 2024 meeting, which includes: 85 dogs 162 cats 5 livestock animals (including pigs and turkeys) 20 small critters (such as birds, turtles, guinea pigs, and rabbits)​.

since the meeting, which includes:

Additionally, the shelter transferred out 38 dogs, 90 cats, and 3 wildlife animals (primarily birds of prey) to local rescue partners, including organizations like the Charles County Animal Care Centers​. This reflects the shelter’s active engagement with rescue coalitions and their commitment to ensuring animals find suitable homes.

Shelter Staff and Volunteer Contributions

The shelter remains fully staffed, with the addition of two new care attendants since the last meeting. The volunteer program continues to grow, with 182 hours of service contributed in the past month. Since May, 31 new volunteers have joined the program, helping with various shelter tasks, from animal care to community outreach​.

Events and Community Engagement

Several upcoming community events were highlighted:

Trunk or Treat – Scheduled for October 26, 2024, this will be the third annual Halloween-themed event at the shelter. Local rescue groups and community organizations are expected to participate​. St. Mary’s County Fair – The shelter and animal control will have a presence at the fair, offering the public a chance to see adoptable animals​. Photos with Santa – After a successful event last year, the shelter plans to host the event again during the holiday season. Currently, they are seeking a volunteer Santa and a photographer​​.

New Ordinances and Licensing Requirements

One of the key points discussed during the meeting was the recent update to the Animal Control Ordinances, which were presented to and approved by the county commissioners. These ordinances are now in effect and include changes aimed at improving commercial licensing for breeders and establishments dealing with large numbers of animals (such as Petco and PetSmart).

Commercial breeders : New regulations focus on breeders, with packets distributed to those known to be selling or boarding animals, explaining the application process for licensing.

: New regulations focus on breeders, with to those known to be selling or boarding animals, explaining the application process for licensing. No immediate fees: While there are currently no fees for licensing, there may be discussions and potential public hearings before any fees are introduced​.

Joy, a representative from Animal Control, highlighted the importance of addressing backyard breeding, which has been a significant contributor to the high number of animals in the shelter. The updated ordinances help ensure proper oversight of large-scale breeding operations, which often lead to overcrowding in shelters​.

Fostering Program

The shelter continues to encourage members of the public to become foster caregivers, especially for the many kittens currently at the shelter. Fostering provides these animals with a more conducive environment for growth and socialization. The shelter provides all necessary supplies, including food and litter, making it easy for volunteers to support this initiative​.

During the meeting, three young kittens, including Bogart and two unnamed sisters, were introduced. These kittens were rescued by a community member and are now part of the shelter’s fostering program. Tina mentioned that the shelter has had over 100 kittens come through since April, further emphasizing the need for foster homes​.

Board Member Comments

Several board members shared positive reflections on the shelter’s progress, particularly noting the enthusiasm of new volunteers like Claire, a young professional who has recently joined the team. The board also acknowledged the dedication of Animal Control staff and local rescues who continue to make a significant impact in rehoming animals and educating the community​.

Meeting Conclusion

The meeting concluded with general updates from board members, some of whom shared personal experiences, including adopting dogs and participating in local shelter events. The board expressed its optimism about the upcoming fall season, hoping for successful community events and continued progress in the shelter’s efforts to reduce the number of stray animals.

The meeting ended with a motion to adjourn, and the next meeting is expected to focus on further updates on shelter operations and the progress of the revised ordinances​.

This meeting reflected the board’s continued commitment to animal welfare, community engagement, and regulatory improvements aimed at supporting responsible pet ownership in St. Mary’s County.

