Maryland State Police Investigating Death at Hollywood Workplace

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 9:26 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Chaney Enterprises in Airport View Drive in Hollywood, Maryland, for the reported technical rescue.

A 911 caller reported that an employee, last seen on top of the site’s silo, had been missing for over an hour. The caller stated the employee’s vehicle was still in the parking lot and was unoccupied, callers reported they were concerned the missing subject was possibly inside the silo.

Firefighters from the Hollywood, Bay District, and Solomons Volunteer Fire Departments, along with Maryland State Police Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and Aviation Command, responded to the scene. Trooper 7, who was returning to their hangar from a previous mission, offered assistance.

Trooper 7 flew over the site and confirmed the presence of a person on top of the silo, who appeared to be unresponsive. Firefighters used Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladder Truck 7 and Bay District’s Tower 9 to reach the top of the silo, where they located the adult male and pronounced him deceased.

Crews worked for over two hours to recover the victim from the silo.

Maryland State Police are investigating, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

