UPDATE: False Report of Shooting at Lancaster Park Leads to Panic in Community

UPDATE 9/6/2024: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office PIO has released information about the false report of a shooting at Lancaster Park, 15 hours after the incident occurred.

At approximately 6:34 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting an active shooter at Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.

Within minutes, deputies arrived on the scene and immediately secured the area, ensuring the safety of park visitors. An extensive search of Lancaster Park and the surrounding areas was conducted.

No evidence of a shooting was found, it was confirmed there were no injuries, and it was determined that the report was unfounded. The incident was concluded at 7:17 p.m.



On Thursday, September 5, 2024, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police responded to the John G. Lancaster Park located at 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park, for numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Dispatchers advised callers were reporting a possible shooting and was attempting to gather more information.

Firefighters, medics units and multiple ambulances were dispatched to stage at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department while police searched the area for victims and deem the scene safe.

No victims were located and no known injuries were reported. All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service at approximately 7:00 p.m.

