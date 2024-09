On Thursday, September 5, 2024, at approximately 5:35 p.m., police responded to the 22000 block of St. Clements Circle in Great Mills, for the possible stolen vehicle.

A citizen called police to reported a silver Toyota Sienna minivan has been parked partially in the middle of the street since early that same morning and believed it was suspicious or possibly stolen.

Deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed the vehicle was stolen and it removed approximately five hours later.