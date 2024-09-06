Maryland State Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Prince George’s County

September 6, 2024: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. this morning in Prince George’s County.

The deceased pedestrian, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The sole occupant and operator of a Ford involved was reported uninjured in the crash.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of northbound United States 301 (Crain Highway) at Croom Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was involved in a prior crash, when for reasons unknown, walked into lane 3 and was subsequently struck by a Ford traveling north on Crain Highway.

All lanes on northbound Crain Highway are currently closed. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.