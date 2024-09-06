Two Injured After Speeding Vehicle Loses Control and Causes Crash in California

On Friday, September 6, 2024, at approximately 4:53 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Indian Bridge Road and Grammas Lane in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with two occupants in the SUV suffering injuries.

Witnesses reported the young white male operator of the sedan fled on foot into the nearby wooded area and appeared to have blood coming off his face and head.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were both transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The 20-year-old male of the 1992 Lexus sedan returned to the scene a short time later.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision with speed being a preliminary factor. An open container was observed in the driver seat of the Lexus sedan.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

