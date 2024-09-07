Elementary School Meltdown Results in Drug Distribution Charges for Prince Frederick Woman

On August 27, 2024, around 12:35 p.m., Deputy First Class Bradley from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Barstow Elementary School, in Prince Frederick, in response to a report of a disorderly individual.

Upon arrival, Deputy Bradley identified the subject as Karla Yamith Rodriguez, 34, of Prince Frederick. According to the report, Rodriguez was standing near her black BMW in the school’s parking lot, loudly shouting profanities while smoking a cigarette.

Despite multiple commands from the deputy, Rodriguez continued to ignore the officer and walked around her vehicle while speaking on her phone, believed to be a call with the Maryland State Police. Deputy Bradley noted that she appeared agitated, walking back and forth and refusing to engage. When asked about her presence at the school, Rodriguez claimed she was upset because her son had been placed in the wrong grade. She stated, “It’s the first day of school. I am not talking to the board,” and expressed distrust of local authorities by saying, “This is why I don’t trust Calvert County.”

The situation escalated when Rodriguez attempted to leave the scene by getting into her car. Deputy Bradley opened her car door and informed her that she was not free to go. In response, Rodriguez exited her vehicle angrily and shouted, “Leave me the f*** alone.” When she refused to calm down after several warnings, Deputy Bradley detained her for disorderly conduct.

During the incident, parents and students who were entering and leaving the school began to avoid the area due to Rodriguez’s disruptive behavior. As she was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, Rodriguez continued to resist, yelling and screaming. A search of her vehicle revealed an open can of Monaco Vodka in plain view. Additionally, Sgt. Woodford, who arrived on the scene later, discovered a clear plastic bag containing multiple smaller tear-off bags filled with a white powder, later suspected to be 12 grams of cocaine. The cocaine was packaged in a way that indicated intent to distribute.

Rodriguez was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with multiple offenses:

Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute on School Property (Felony)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

She was held on an unsecured personal bond of $20,000, which she posted the same day. Rodriguez’s preliminary hearing is set for September 27, 2024, at the Calvert District Court.

