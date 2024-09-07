Saint Leonard Man Arrested for Public Intoxication and Littering in Lusby

On the evening of August 30, 2024, David Wayne Walton, 42, of Saint Leonard, was arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following an incident near Solomons Island Road in Lusby.

Walton, who was reportedly lying by the side of the road, was found intoxicated and in possession of an open container of alcohol, according to court documents.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 6:19 PM after receiving multiple reports about a man, later identified as Walton, dressed in black and lying on the ground. When officers arrived, Walton admitted to walking for several miles and intended to reach Broome’s Island Road. Officer Bowlan, who responded to the scene, noted the strong smell of alcohol and that Walton was unsteady on his feet.

During the interaction, Walton was asked to pick up his belongings, including a bottle of alcohol found at his feet, and continue on his way. Shortly after, another passerby reported seeing Walton throw what appeared to be a glass bottle into the woods. Officers stopped Walton again, at which point he admitted to littering.

Walton was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: intoxicated public disturbance and littering under 100 pounds. He was later transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and released on his own recognizance the following day.

