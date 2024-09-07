Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop

On August 31, 2024, Jonathan Alexander Gray, 34, of Prince Frederick, was arrested following a traffic stop in Calvert County. According to court documents, Gray was pulled over by Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies near Simmons Ridge Road and Dares Beach Road for a malfunctioning headlight.

During the stop, K-9 units were called to the scene, where a positive alert for controlled dangerous substances (CDS) led officers to search Gray’s vehicle. Inside the car, deputies found a small bag containing Three 15mg Oxycodone pills, as well as drug paraphernalia, including a cut red straw and a clear plastic bag used to store the drugs.

Gray admitted that he did not have a valid prescription for the Oxycodone but refused to discuss how he obtained the pills. He was charged with possession of a CDS other than cannabis and two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Gray was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Calvert District Court on October 8, 2024.

