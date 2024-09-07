Lusby Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Public Disturbance

Rayshaun Marrik Kelley, 25, of Lusby, was arrested on August 31, 2024, after an incident at a residence on Chestnut Drive. According to court documents, Kelley is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace due to loud noise, affray (public fighting), and causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls from nearby residents reporting a fight and a male voice shouting, “Someone is trying to kill me.” Deputy First Class DeSantis arrived on the scene, where Kelley was found involved in an altercation with a family member. Although Kelley declined to provide details of the fight or request medical assistance, officers observed him behaving in a disruptive manner.

Despite warnings from officers, Kelley reportedly continued to make loud statements, dismissing the deputies’ presence. Court records indicate that Kelley was arrested at the scene for disturbing the public peace.

Kelley was released on his own recognizance after his bail hearing on September 1, 2024. A trial date has been set for November 27, 2024, in Calvert District Court.

Charges against Kelley include:

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace (loud noise)

Affray (public fighting)

Public intoxication and causing a disturbance