Calvert County Man Arrested for Trespassing in Dunkirk

On August 30, 2024, Michael Joseph Keller, 61, of Dunkirk, was charged with trespassing on private property at the Bank of America located on Plaza Drive in Dunkirk, according to court documents from the District Court for Calvert County.

Keller was allegedly spotted sitting under the bank’s drive-thru canopy after business hours. The bank had closed at 4:00 p.m. that day, and according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Robshaw, Keller was not permitted on the property due to a prior trespass order issued in April 2024.

Keller reportedly told the deputy that he was at the bank to withdraw money, but the deputy noted that the bank’s teller windows were not operational at the time. Keller was arrested the following day at a nearby location for both the trespassing incident and an unrelated open warrant. He now faces one misdemeanor charge of trespassing on private property, which carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

Keller is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 21, 2024, in Calvert County District Court.

