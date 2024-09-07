Saint Leonard Man Arrested for Trespassing at Local 7-Eleven

A Saint Leonard man was arrested on August 27, 2024, after allegedly trespassing at a 7-Eleven located on North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, according to court documents.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Leo Greening, 36, of Saint Leonard, was found on the sidewalk outside the convenience store when officers arrived at the scene. Deputy Hill of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person at the store around 8:25 a.m. Upon arrival, the deputy was informed by dispatch that Greening had previously been issued a notice not to trespass on the property.

According to the statement of probable cause, the no-trespassing notice was issued on August 5, 2024, at the request of the store’s manager. The notice, delivered by Deputy Sylver, barred Greening from the premises indefinitely. After confirming the validity of the notice and identifying Greening as the individual on the property, Deputy Hill placed him under arrest. Greening was subsequently transported to the detention center and charged with trespassing on private property.

Greening was released on his own recognizance following his arrest.

He faces a misdemeanor charge of Trespassing: Private Property, which carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

