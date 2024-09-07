UPDATE: All Children Accounted for and Out of Storm Drain in Leonardtown

UPDATE 9/7/2024 : All children have been accounted for as of 4:46 p.m. No injuries reported. Units returning to service.

9/7/2024 @ 3:48 p.m.: On Saturday, September 7, 2024, at approximately 3:40 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 41000 block of Doctors Crossing Way in Leonardtown, for the reported entrapment without injuries.

911 callers reported 4 children were currently stuck underground in the storm drain system. The children advised no one was injured, they were just lost.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River are responding to the scene.

Expect a large amount of First Responders in the area. Use caution in the area and expect delays.

Representatives from the St. Mary’s County Department of Roads are responding to provide maps to First Responders. The Town of Leonardtown Commissioner and County Commissioners have also been notified.

This incident is ongoing and we will provide updates when they become available.

