Maryland State Police Seek Assistance in Locating Suspects Involved in Armed Carjacking in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate three to four suspects involved in an armed carjacking Friday night in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, September 6th, 2024, the Prince George’s County Police Department contacted the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack for a report of an armed carjacking.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, who is not being identified at this time, was traveling westbound on the Allentown Road ramp to northbound Branch Avenue, when two dark colored vehicles (unknown make or model), boxed the victim’s red Dodge Charger in and three to four suspects, wearing black ski masks, pointed a firearm at the victim and subsequently stole the Dodge.

While speaking with the victim, investigators learned that the vehicle had been located on Suitland Parkway, just west of Stanton Road in Washington, D.C. and had appeared to be involved in a prior crash causing it to become disabled.

Investigators also learned that the vehicle was involved in several other crashes throughout D.C. prior to being located.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene and subsequently assumed the investigation. Assistance was provided by troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack, as well as officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. The investigation is active and ongoing.