62-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Being Stabbed by Family Member in Waldorf

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 14000 block of Bassford Road in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

The 911 callers reported a 62-year-old male was stabbed in the stomach by their grandson who then stole a white Mercedes-Benz from the family.

The 29-year-old male suspect is known to police and reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. The suspect fled in a white newer model Mercedes-Benz SUV and is believed to be armed.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., while searching for the suspect and stolen vehicle, deputies observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and began pursuing it until officers lost sight of it.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center. The victim was conscious, alert and breathing.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.