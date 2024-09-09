UPDATE: 44-Year-Old Solomons Man Causes Head-on Collision After Driving Into Oncoming Traffic for Over 2 Miles

UPDATE 9/9/2024: On Sunday, September 8, 2024, at approximately 4:17 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the northbound lanes of the 22000 block of Three Notch Road for a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles, including one with entrapment.

Upon arrival, deputies found four vehicles involved in the collision. Due to the severity of the incident, the SMCSO Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Andrew Jason Causey, 44, of Solomons, was driving a red 2014 Ford Focus southbound in the northbound lanes of Three Notch Road when he struck a 2022 black Ram 1500, driven by Daniel James Heath, 35, of Hollywood, in a head-on collision. A third vehicle, a 2023 white Chevrolet Tahoe, could not avoid the crash and struck the Ram, causing minor damage. A fourth vehicle, a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata, sustained minor damage after being hit by debris.

Causey was extricated from his vehicle by the Bay District Fire Department and flown to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police state the preliminary findings indicate that speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or via email at [email protected].



On Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 3:58 p.m., St. Mary’s County 911 Communications Center broadcasted a traffic complaint to officers for a vehicle weaving all over the roadway. The vehicle was reportedly travelling over the Thomas Johnson Bridge from Calvert into St. Mary’s.

The 911 callers reported a red Ford Focus bearing Maryland registration plates was travelling all over the roadway. 19 minutes later, at 4:17 p.m., St. Mary’s 911 Communications Center broadcasted another traffic complaint and advised multiple 911 calls reported the red Ford Focus was now Southbound in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

At the same time of dispatching the traffic complaint at approximately 4:17 p.m., Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Chief 3 called in a serious head-on crash with entrapment in the area of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California.

At 4:18 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene. 15 firefighters from Bay District VFD Stations 3 and 9 responded.



Chief 3 advised to the responding units he was also involved in the four vehicle collision, requested four ambulances and reported one subject was trapped.

Units arrived on the scene to confirm a four vehicle collision with the operator of the red Ford Focus trapped and suffering serious injuries. The driver was extricated from the vehicle in under 20 minutes.

Multiple witnesses arrived at the scene and reported having to avoid the red Ford Focus which was driving Southbound in the Northbound lanes for over 3 miles on Three Notch Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Ford Focus was travelling Southbound in the #1 Northbound lane. The Dodge Ram pick up truck was facing the Ford while travelling in the #1 lane, the Hyundai sedan was in the #2 lane, with Chief 3 operating his Chevrolet Tahoe while travelling behind the Hyundai sedan, also in the #2 lane.

The operator of the truck attempted to stop and swerved into the #2 lane , where the truck made slight contact with the Hyundai, where the truck was then struck head-on by the wrong-way driver, Chief 3 made contact with the rear of the Dodge Ram truck at a slow speed. Chief 3 turned on his emergency equipment, called in the crash and began checking for injuries.

The entire crash was captured by the cameras installed in the fire apparatus, along with other drivers who had to swerve to miss the Ford Focus.

An adult female occupant of the Hyundai sedan was transported to an hospital with minor injuries, the operator denied transport.

The operator of the Dodge pickup truck walked away without any injuries and denied transport. Fire Chief 3, and his 3 occupants denied transport and reported no injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the adult male operator of the Ford sedan to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

