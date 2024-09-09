Two Women Flown Out After Kitchen Fire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, at approximately 8:30 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Hollywood responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported kitchen fire with possible injuries.

911 callers reported a grease fire in the kitchen, dispatchers advised the callers were heard coughing and refused to listen to the dispatchers instructions.

Crews arrived on the scene to report nothing evident from the middle of the row townhome with all occupants reportedly out of the residence.

Emergency medical personnel began evaluating a 37-year-old female and a 39-year-old female who suffered various burns/smoke inhalation injuries.

Firefighters made entry into the residence to find light smoke conditions and a small fire contained to the kitchen. Crews operated on the scene with NDW Engine 132, Hollywood VFD Truck 7 and Bay District VFD Engine 31, all other units were placed in service.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were requested due to the victims injuries.

Both patients were flown to an area treatment facility with various injuries.

