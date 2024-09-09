Woman Transported to Hospital After Reportedly Being Struck by Vehicle in Park Hall

On Saturday, September 7 2024, at approximately 7:13 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported hit and run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a female was struck by a Jeep Cherokee which then fled onto Point Lookout Road travelling Northbound.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 33-year-old female suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, the patient was conscious, alert and breathing.

Emergency medical personnel transported the female to an area hospital.

Deputies and Maryland State Troopers located the suspect and the reported vehicle at the Sheetz on Great Mills Road.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

