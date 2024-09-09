House Completely Destroyed After Early Morning Fire in St. Inigoes

On Monday, September 9, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., firefighters from NAS Webster Field, Ridge, Bay District, Second District, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Seventh District were dispatched to the 47000 block of Sunset Manor Lane in St. Inigoes, for the reported house on fire.

The house fire was discovered by an NDW Police Officer who advised NDW Dispatch the house was fully engulfed, NDW contacted the St. Mary’s 911 Center and a working structure fire was dispatched.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and confirmed a one story residence on a basement was fully engulfed in flames and declared this working incident as defensive only.

Crews operated on the scene for over 3 hours. No injuries have been reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

