UPDATE: House Destroyed Fire in St. Inigoes Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE 9/10/2024: The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that occurred at 47758 Sunset Manor Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m. on September 9, 2024. The single-family residence, owned by Eun and Chung Lee, was completely destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire, which caused an estimated $500,000 in structural damage and $25,000 in content loss, was initially discovered by an officer stationed at a nearby military base. A total of 45 firefighters from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring departments responded to the one-alarm fire, bringing it under control in 45 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 410-414-3614.

9/9/2024: On Monday, September 9, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., firefighters from NAS Webster Field, Ridge, Bay District, Second District, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Seventh District were dispatched to the 47000 block of Sunset Manor Lane in St. Inigoes, for the reported house on fire.

The house fire was discovered by an NDW Police Officer who advised NDW Dispatch the house was fully engulfed, NDW contacted the St. Mary’s 911 Center and a working structure fire was dispatched.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and confirmed a one story residence on a basement was fully engulfed in flames and declared this working incident as defensive only.

Crews operated on the scene for over 3 hours. No injuries have been reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

