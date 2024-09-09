Calvert County Parks & Recreation Announces the Start of the 2024 Hunting Season with New Location

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division (CCPR NRD), in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), announces the start of the 2024-2025 hunting season. Limited hunting will be available at Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm, Flag Ponds Nature Park and the newly added Bennett O. Hughes Memorial Tree Farm.

Hunting at Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm and Bennett O. Hughes Memorial Tree Farm will follow Maryland hunting seasons from Sept. 6, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025, and wild turkey spring season from April 14 to May 23, 2025.

Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open for vertical bow and crossbow hunting only from Dec. 16, 2024, through Feb. 4, 2025. Sunday hunting is not allowed at any of these parks.

Hunting is permitted during appropriate seasons and requires a valid hunting license and a daily reservation from DNR. For information on daily permits, contact the DNR Myrtle Grove office at 301-743-5161.



In line with CCPR’s commitment to inclusivity, the Bennett O. Hughes Memorial Tree Farm will offer hunting opportunities for individuals with a Maryland Universal Disability Pass (formerly the Hunt From a Vehicle permit). This permit allows hunters with mobility challenges to access designated hunting zones by vehicle, ensuring that all community members can enjoy hunting in a safe and controlled environment.

Safety remains our top priority. All hunters must wear high-visibility daylight fluorescent orange or pink clothing, as required by Maryland regulations. Maryland hunting regulations require that a daylight fluorescent color outer garment or hat must be worn by all people who hunt any wildlife or accompany, aid or assist a hunter in a field, marsh, wooded area or on the water.

Non-hunting visitors are also encouraged to wear daylight fluorescent clothing for their safety. CCPR NRD has implemented additional safety measures to protect all park visitors, including hikers, birdwatchers and other recreational users. Designated hunting zones are clearly marked, and visitors are urged to familiarize themselves with the hunting schedules and zone maps, available at park entrances and online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/WildlifeManagement

Bennett O. Hughes Memorial Tree Farm is located at 1320 Clay Hammond Road in Prince Frederick. Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm is located at 2695 Grays Road in Prince Frederick. Flag Ponds Nature Park is located at 1525 Flag Pond Parkway in Lusby.

The CCPR NRD works to preserve, manage and operate natural resource areas, providing outdoor recreation and educational opportunities for the public. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources to learn more.