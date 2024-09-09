Waldorf Native Proudly Serves U.S. Navy Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Reagan

By Ensign Joash Ward, Navy Office of Community Outreach: Petty Officer 1st Class Ruben Melton, a native of Waldorf, Maryland, serves aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Melton graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 2011.

Melton joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Melton serves as a logistics specialist.

“My dad was in the Navy, he played a role in my joining,” said Melton. “My father was a yeoman for 20 years. He left at the same rank I am now. I also wanted to travel the world. Since I joined, I’ve gotten to travel to 15 countries. I served on this aircraft carrier in Japan, and that felt like being on the front lines. I feel like we got to be the sharpest crew in the whole fleet.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Waldorf.

“Growing up, I learned respect for my elders and everyone around me,” said Melton. “When you resepect people and treat them like humans, they work better. I give everyone respect first.”

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.



According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Melton serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Melton has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“Winning Command Helicopter Strike Wing Atlantic Sailor of the Year while serving in Jacksonville, Florida, was my proudest accomplishment in the Navy,” said Melton. “Shortly after that, I advanced to my current rank.”

Melton can take pride in serving America through military service.

“I come from a long line of servicemembers,” said Melton. “Every time I put my uniform on, I want to make them proud, to the best of my ability. And I want to make my country proud.”

Melton is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to shout out my mom, Jacqueline, and dad Rubin Melton, who have always been supportive of my decisions in the Navy,” added Melton.

